Westbrook scores 34 in return, but Thunder roll past Rockets

FOX Sports Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Westbrook scores 34 in return, but Thunder roll past RocketsThe Oklahoma City Thunder spoiled Russell Westbrook's return by beating the Houston Rockets 113-92
News video: Preview of Russell Westbrook's Return

Preview of Russell Westbrook's Return 02:15

 Jacob Tobey and the Tulsa World's Bill Haisten preview Russell Westbrook's return to Oklahoma City.

Thunder Spoil PG13 Return, Beat Clippers 118-112 [Video]Thunder Spoil PG13 Return, Beat Clippers 118-112

Paul George scores 18 points in his return to Oklahoma City but the Thunder upset the Clippers 118-112.

Recent related news from verified sources

Rockets vs. Thunder odds: 2020 NBA picks, predictions for Russell Westbrook's return from model on 26-13 run

The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Rockets vs. Thunder on Thursday 10,000 times.
Russell Westbrook gets tribute video, enormous ovation from Thunder fans in return to Oklahoma City

Even as a Rocket, Russell Westbrook is the most beloved player in Oklahoma City history
TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Westbrook scores 34 in return, but Thunder roll past Rockets https://t.co/wdTLqtiQ2L #sports #feedly 5 minutes ago

borgonovorob

Roberto Borgonovo Westbrook scores 34 in return but Thunder roll past Rockets https://t.co/s8yhGP69LU 12 minutes ago

Scores24_7_365

Sports Scores Finals Westbrook scores 34 in return, but Thunder roll past Rockets #OneMission #ThunderUp https://t.co/OrW3XQ5vhY 22 minutes ago

CliffBruntAP

Cliff Brunt RT @AP_Sports: Russell Westbrook scores 34 in return to Oklahoma City, but Thunder roll past Rockets 113-92. @cliffbruntAP https://t.co/SnP… 22 minutes ago

AP_Sports

AP Sports Russell Westbrook scores 34 in return to Oklahoma City, but Thunder roll past Rockets 113-92. @cliffbruntAP https://t.co/SnPT727qF1 24 minutes ago

GiftedDre

DeAndre Alexander RT @TSN_Sports: Westbrook scores 34 in return but Thunder roll past Rockets. MORE: https://t.co/KBqMQDJOTk https://t.co/49VNLkPdeD 26 minutes ago

chinoyhoopsfan

Adrian Dy RECAP: Westbrook scores 34 in return, but Thunder roll past Rockets https://t.co/Mui11Y8VSt @abscbnsports https://t.co/MIQOOCPtPQ 28 minutes ago

WLALIEN

Ⱳҽíɾժ líեեƖҽ ⱭƖíҽղ RT @KennyWadeMusic: Westbrook scores 34 in return, but Thunder roll past Rockets https://t.co/pfMUotmd7O https://t.co/46OmgDDtVr #newmusic… 32 minutes ago

