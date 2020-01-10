Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Mark Waugh labels Labuschagne as 'number one' batsman in the world

Sify Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Sydney [Australia], Jan 10 (ANI): Former Australia skipper Mark Waugh has heaped praise on Marnus Labuschagne, saying the player is currently the number one batsman in the world.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate - Published < > Embed
News video: TV News Is Under-Valued, The Solution Is Fewer Ads: BoA’s Paskalis

TV News Is Under-Valued, The Solution Is Fewer Ads: BoA’s Paskalis 02:49

 Ad slots in TV news programming are not being sold at a high enough rate - but new developments which are reducing the number of ads seen by audiences could, ironically, end up raising their price. That is the view of one man making media buying decisions at one of the world's leading financial...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Worldwide Renewable Energy Would Pay for Itself, Study Says [Video]Worldwide Renewable Energy Would Pay for Itself, Study Says

Worldwide Renewable Energy Would Pay for Itself, Study Says A new study conducted by Stanford University has found that running the entire world on clean energy would pay for itself in seven years..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:18Published

Incredible number of elephants visit waterhole together [Video]Incredible number of elephants visit waterhole together

Hwange National Park, situated in the northwest of Zimbabwe, is the county’s largest park and one of the top national parks in Africa. The vast wilderness areas of Hwange host the Big five and a..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 01:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg congratulated Donald Trump for being 'number one on Facebook', according to Donald Trump

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg congratulated Donald Trump for being 'number one on Facebook', according to Donald Trump· President Trump has claimed Mark Zuckerberg told him he was "number one on Facebook" when the two "had dinner the other day." · Trump dialled into...
Business Insider

Waugh backs Labuschagne to take Test form into India ODIs

Sydney, Jan 10 (IANS) Former Australia captain Mark Waugh has labeled Marnus Labuschagne as the "number one batsman" in Test cricket, even though the...
Sify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BiomeSankar

Kumar Sankaran Mark Waugh Picks This Player As No. 1 Test Batsman, Above Kohli Or Smith https://t.co/NGqeRMb7yu #cricket 3 days ago

AVINASH49465394

AVI NASH RT @CricketNDTV: Mark Waugh rated the Australian player, who made his debut in 2018, above #ViratKohli and #SteveSmith, who are the current… 5 days ago

hgpvt19

neosez Mark Waugh Picks This Player As No. 1 Test Batsman, Above Kohli Or SmithMark Waugh rated the Australian player, who… https://t.co/JFKGLkpgJA 5 days ago

vipulbsheth

CA vipul sheth RT @vipulbsheth: Mark Waugh Labels This Player As No. 1 Test Batsman, Above Virat Kohli, Steve Smith https://t.co/foilGLKu7A 5 days ago

vipulbsheth

CA vipul sheth Mark Waugh Labels This Player As No. 1 Test Batsman, Above Virat Kohli, Steve Smith https://t.co/foilGLKu7A 5 days ago

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK Mark Waugh Labels This Player As No. 1 Test Batsman, Above Virat Kohli, Steve Smith https://t.co/LtL30Ks1Yr https://t.co/HeGFoHgbZ6 5 days ago

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK Mark Waugh Picks This Player As No. 1 Test Batsman, Above Kohli Or Smith https://t.co/88ZrZuqSEe https://t.co/0S6jSrgsQY 5 days ago

CricketNDTV

CricketNDTV Mark Waugh rated the Australian player, who made his debut in 2018, above #ViratKohli and #SteveSmith, who are the… https://t.co/xVmCcabK0W 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.