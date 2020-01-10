Mark Waugh labels Labuschagne as 'number one' batsman in the world
Friday, 10 January 2020 () Sydney [Australia], Jan 10 (ANI): Former Australia skipper Mark Waugh has heaped praise on Marnus Labuschagne, saying the player is currently the number one batsman in the world.
