Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'Slaven will be up for it' - What West Ham fans make of West Brom FA Cup test

Tamworth Herald Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
'Slaven will be up for it' - What West Ham fans make of West Brom FA Cup testWest Brom head to the London Stadium on January 25 to take on Slaven Bilic's former employers, Premier League West Ham United - this is what the Irons fans make of the Baggies.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

David Moyes on a mission after West Ham return [Video]David Moyes on a mission after West Ham return

David Moyes has promised to give West Ham “no choice” but to extend his 18-month contract after returning for a second spell as manager. Moyes was let go by co-owners David Gold and David Sullivan..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published

Moyes says he has unfinished business at West Ham [Video]Moyes says he has unfinished business at West Ham

Moyes aiming to turn West Ham's season around as he takes charge for the second time

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

West Brom open talks with West Ham over ticket allocation as FA Cup tie date is confirmed

West Brom open talks with West Ham over ticket allocation as FA Cup tie date is confirmedThe Baggies will head to London to take on West Ham in the fourth round of the FA Cup at the end of the month
Walsall Advertiser

"Tears in my eyes", "Can't wait for this" - Lots of West Ham fans react to announcement

West Ham United fans react as their team are drawn against West Bromwich Albion in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
Football FanCast

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WestBromNews

West Brom Live RT @ChapmanJ92: Asked Bilic today about Sky TV - Albion will play three matches in under seven days next month after the latest round of fi… 5 hours ago

ChapmanJ92

Joe Chapman Asked Bilic today about Sky TV - Albion will play three matches in under seven days next month after the latest rou… https://t.co/U9U0rvxNrd 5 hours ago

BaggiesAddict

Baggies Addict 'Slaven will be up for it' - What West Ham fans make of West Brom FA Cup test | Birmingham Mail https://t.co/V3ddD8elnl 16 hours ago

WestBromFNH

West Brom News Hound 'Slaven will be up for it' - What West Ham fans make of West Brom FA Cup test https://t.co/Z7GkobdKfO 16 hours ago

westhamnews2019

West Ham United News 'Slaven will be up for it' - What West Ham fans make of West Brom FA Cup test https://t.co/p9OcMbCWnj https://t.co/BbncH64Q7k 16 hours ago

DavidLawTennis

David Law @JosephMasi_Star @SteveMadeley78 Please ask Slaven about him. What he sees as his future. Will he go on loan. If no… https://t.co/AN1sUiolBY 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.