Thornton scores as Sharks top Blue Jackets 3-1

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Columbus Blue Jackets vs. San Jose Sharks - Game Highlights Watch the Game Highlights from Columbus Blue Jackets vs. San Jose Sharks, 01/04/2020 Credit: NHL Duration: 02:35Published 2 weeks ago Blue Jackets mount late rally for win in OT With the goalie pulled late in the 3rd period, Boone Jenner ties the game with 103 seconds on the clock, and Pierre-Luc Dubois scores in overtime to give the Blue Jackets a hard-earned 2-1 win Credit: NHL Duration: 01:11Published on December 20, 2019

Tweets about this