Thornton scores as Sharks top Blue Jackets 3-1

FOX Sports Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Thornton scores as Sharks top Blue Jackets 3-1Joe Thornton scored and moved into a tie for 11th place on the NHL's career list for games played as the San Jose Sharks defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1
News video: NHL Highlights | Blue Jackets @ Sharks 1/9/20

NHL Highlights | Blue Jackets @ Sharks 1/9/20 02:36

 Extended highlights of the Columbus Blue Jackets at the San Jose Sharks

