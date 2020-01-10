Global  

Atletico Madrid upset Barcelona in dramatic fashion to enter Super Cup final

Mid-Day Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
*Jeddah:* Atletico Madrid scored twice in the final 10 minutes of regulation to defeat Barcelona 3-2 in their Spanish Super Cup semi-final.

The 60,000 people in the stands at King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Jeddah on Thursday evening were treated to an exciting clash that saw the lead change hands three times, Lionel...
News video: Atletico leave it late to stun Barcelona 3-2 in thriller

 Atletico Madrid claim thrilling 3-2 comeback win over Barcelona in Spanish Super Cup

Atletico Madrid upset Barca to enter Super Cup final

Jeddah, Jan 10 (IANS) Atletico Madrid scored twice in the final 10 minutes of regulation to defeat Barcelona 3-2 in their Spanish Super Cup semi-final.
Atletico Madrid stun Barcelona to reach Super Cup final


