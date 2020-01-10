Pakistan one of safest places in world right now: Gayle

Shazad Qureshi Team RT @BHpti247: Chris Gayle "Pakistan is one of the safest places right now in the world" #Cricket https://t.co/ypb7x3m99C 4 seconds ago Same As 92 RT @Saj_PakPassion: Chris Gayle "Pakistan is one of the safest places right now in the world" #Cricket https://t.co/CNZaBNCSuu 19 seconds ago getPakistan.tv #Pakistan is one of the safest places in the world - #ChrisGayle https://t.co/Y2rryQTh7A 29 seconds ago Javid Pakistani🇵🇰 RT @nibraz88cricket: Chris Gayle - Pakistan is one of the safest places right now in the world. You will get presidential security so you a… 3 minutes ago Ameer Hamza RT @CricYess: During Media Talk - Chris Gayle "Pakistan is one of the safest places right now in the world. They say you will get president… 3 minutes ago چشماٹو🎈HBD🎂mano😋 RT @aneeslodhi09: Chris Gayle : "Pakistan is one of the safest places right now in the world. They say you will get presidential security s… 3 minutes ago Ali RT @imransiddique89: Chris Gayle Pakistan is one of the safest places right now in the world. You will get presidential security so you a… 5 minutes ago