Pakistan one of safest places in world right now: Gayle

Friday, 10 January 2020
Dhaka, Jan 10 (IANS) Swashbuckling West Indies batsman Chris Gayle believes Pakistan is "one of the safest places right now in the world".
Chris Gayle finds Pakistan one of the safest places in world

No Test-playing nation had visited Pakistan since the 2009 terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan team bus near Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium
