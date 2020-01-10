Global  

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wants January deal after Granit Xhaka U-turn

Daily Star Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wants January deal after Granit Xhaka U-turnArsenal are yet to splash the cash in the January transfer window and it even looks like former captain Granit Xhaka is now staying
News video: Arteta: I persuaded Xhaka to stay

Arteta: I persuaded Xhaka to stay 00:38

 Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta explains how he convinced Granit Xhaka to stay at the club.

Mikel Arteta on Xhaka's decision to stay at Arsenal [Video]Mikel Arteta on Xhaka's decision to stay at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta explains how he managed to win over Granit Xhaka, with the Swiss midfielder now set to stay at Arsenal this month.

Arteta reveals January transfer approach [Video]Arteta reveals January transfer approach

Mikel Arteta reveals how the Arsenal will approach the January market in his first transfer window as the club's head coach.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta gives transfer update on Granit Xhaka

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta gives transfer update on Granit XhakaArsenal boss Mikel Arteta believes Granit Xhaka will stay at Arsenal until the end of the season despite being linked with a move away from north London
Daily Star

'Pepe in, they aren't ready' - Arsenal fans react to Mikel Arteta's team selection vs Man United

'Pepe in, they aren't ready' - Arsenal fans react to Mikel Arteta's team selection vs Man UnitedArsenal fans are delighted that Mikel Arteta is starting Nicolas Pepe, Granit Xhaka and Sead Kolasinac
Football.london Also reported by •Daily StarBBC Sport

