Ernesto Valverde admits Barcelona sack talk is ‘inevitable’ after Atletico Madrid loss

Daily Star Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Ernesto Valverde admits Barcelona sack talk is ‘inevitable’ after Atletico Madrid lossErnesto Valverde is coming under increased pressure at Barcelona this season with many calling for him to be sacked
News video: Atletico leave it late to stun Barcelona 3-2 in thriller

Atletico leave it late to stun Barcelona 3-2 in thriller 02:56

 Atletico Madrid claim thrilling 3-2 comeback win over Barcelona in Spanish Super Cup

Super Cup in Saudi part of football's desire to make money - Barca coach [Video]Super Cup in Saudi part of football's desire to make money - Barca coach

Ernesto Valverde says the Spanish Super Cup is in Saudi Arabia due to the football industry's desire to find more revenue streams.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:34Published

Valverde tells fans to protest freely in Clasico but show respect [Video]Valverde tells fans to protest freely in Clasico but show respect

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde urges fans to be respectful during pre-Clasico protests.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:43Published


Ernesto Valverde takes Barcelona training as normal as speculation mounts over his future

Valverde's position has been brought into focus following some inconsistent performances from the Spanish superpowers, the most recent being last Thursday's...
Independent

Sport24.co.za | Xavi decides against taking Barcelona job immediately - source

Ernesto Valverde will take Barcelona training on Monday after Xavi told the club he would not be accepting the job of coach immediately.
News24 Also reported by •SoccerNews.com

footblab

Football Lab Pressure is continuing to grow on under-fire Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde, and it has recently led to reports… https://t.co/9eRdIrFfdH 2 days ago

BarcaNews2019

barcelona_news2019 Xavi admits it would be a 'dream' to coach Barcelona as pressure mounts on Ernesto Valverde https://t.co/K2DRWMO2KR https://t.co/iIvMApwrID 2 days ago

firstpost

Firstpost RT @FirstpostSports: “I cannot hide it’s my dream to coach Barcelona, I’ve said it many times in many interviews, everyone knows I support… 2 days ago

FirstpostSports

Firstpost Sports “I cannot hide it’s my dream to coach Barcelona, I’ve said it many times in many interviews, everyone knows I suppo… https://t.co/roQhtKI5eq 2 days ago

NetworkofnewsUK

Networkofnews UK Ernesto Valverde is coming under increased pressure at Barcelona this season with many calling for him to be sacked https://t.co/OWJLbLdJ1m 3 days ago

Operaharry

Henry snow Under-pressure Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde admits talk about whether he will remain in charge https://t.co/1Hq8KBo1jn #OperaNewsHub 3 days ago

E_MusicKamikaze

Music Kamikaze 🎵🎼 RT @MailSport: Under-pressure Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde admits talk about whether he will remain in charge at the Nou Camp is 'ine… 4 days ago

MailSport

MailOnline Sport Under-pressure Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde admits talk about whether he will remain in charge at the Nou Cam… https://t.co/tRBDrnjDWK 4 days ago

