Shane Warne's 'Baggy Green' cap sold for over 1 million Australian dollars

Mid-Day Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
*Melbourne:* The 'Baggy Green' cap that former Australian spinner Shane Warne put up for auction for donating the amount to the bushfire relief fund, on Friday got sold for more than AUD 1 million. The bidding for the cap got closed earlier today, and the amount for the cap is twice the amount of Don Bradman's 'Baggy Green' in...
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
News video: Elton John pledes $1 million to Australian firefighters

Elton John pledes $1 million to Australian firefighters 00:43

 Credit: Heidi Ekman / @HeidiEkman1 Elton John has announced that he will be donating $1 million Australian dollars to firefighters currently fighting deadly wildfires in the country.

