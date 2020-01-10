Friday, 10 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Real Madrid beat Valencia by 3-1 to book a place in the Spanish Super Cup final. Toni Kroos opened the scoring after only 15 minutes with this sublime effort. 🎯 He shoots, no one looks, he SCORES!🤩 @ToniKroos #RMSuperCopa | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/q8UgEy020a — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 8, 2020



The post Toni Kroos Scores for Real Madrid Against Valencia Directly From a Corner (Video) appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

