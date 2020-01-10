Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Toni Kroos Scores for Real Madrid Against Valencia Directly From a Corner (Video)

SoccerNews.com Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Real Madrid beat Valencia by 3-1 to book a place in the Spanish Super Cup final. Toni Kroos opened the scoring after only 15 minutes with this sublime effort. 🎯 He shoots, no one looks, he SCORES!🤩 @ToniKroos #RMSuperCopa | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/q8UgEy020a — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 8, 2020

The post Toni Kroos Scores for Real Madrid Against Valencia Directly From a Corner (Video) appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Zidane wants other players to step up amid long injury list

Zidane wants other players to step up amid long injury list 01:07

 Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane wants others in the squad to contribute as the injury list continues to grow.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ramos happy with new Super Cup format, ready to fight Atletico in final [Video]Ramos happy with new Super Cup format, ready to fight Atletico in final

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos happy with new Super Cup format, ready to take on rival Atletico in final

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:41Published

Pro-Catalan independence protesters interrupt Barcelona-Real Madrid game in Catalonia [Video]Pro-Catalan independence protesters interrupt Barcelona-Real Madrid game in Catalonia

Catalan independence protesters interrupted the highly anticipated match-up between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, on Wednesday (December 18). Pro-Catalan protesters..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Video: Toni Kroos scores directly from a corner for Real Madrid vs Valencia


CaughtOffside

Toni Kroos scores directly from corner as Real Madrid reach Spanish Super Cup final


Indian Express

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Sport shorts: Toni Kroos scores from a corner as Real Madrid reach final and NFL star Tom Brady still has ‘more to … https://t.co/ZBdZ08xx49 1 day ago

gambling360_us

Gambling360 Toni Kroos scores rare 'Olimpico' goal direct from a corner in Spanish Super Cup #Soccer #RealMadrid https://t.co/nD3kXpfWzm 2 days ago

ReaGoodgirl

BadbitchREA RT @ToymaxBlog: Toni Kroos scores rare 'Olimpico' goal direct from a corner in Spanish Super Cup, Toni Kroos claimed the plaudits after Rea… 2 days ago

shellykend

Shelly Kendrick Toni Kroos Scores for Real Madrid Against Valencia Directly From a Corner (Video) https://t.co/QCOvIbH9qh https://t.co/a5ovQkycQy 3 days ago

Nzadar

Darius Nzabakwiza #Spain Super Cup: Real Madrid Player Notices Goalie Is Distracted, Scores Directly From Corner Kick https://t.co/3EXpDSiJwQ via @Digg 3 days ago

chiefexecutive_

OAK MASTER Real Madrid star scores rare 'Olimpico' goal in Super Cup https://t.co/wskmg0l8DL 3 days ago

mohitsmartlove

Mohit $marty.... RT @timesnowsports: Toni Kroos scores directly from corner in Real Madrid's Super Cup win over La Liga rivals Valencia - WATCH Read: https… 3 days ago

nayanamadhavan7

Nayana Madhavan Toni Kroos Scores Magic Goal Straight From A Corner. Watch Video https://t.co/noiZsgLfL9 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.