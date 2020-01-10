Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

This is the Premier League transfer that Aston Villa are thought to be targeting - report

Sutton Coldfield Observer Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
This is the Premier League transfer that Aston Villa are thought to be targeting - reportAston Villa transfer news | Aston Villa have been linked with a move for the Arsenal youngster.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Leicester v Aston Villa: Carabao Cup match preview

Leicester v Aston Villa: Carabao Cup match preview 01:12

 Leicester are set to host Aston Villa in the semi-final first leg on Wednesday as overwhelming favourites to make it to Wembley. The Foxes last won the League Cup in 2000 when they beat Tranmere 2-1.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Rodgers believes Leceister 'deserved to win' in Carabao Cup 1-1 draw with Aston Villa [Video]Rodgers believes Leceister 'deserved to win' in Carabao Cup 1-1 draw with Aston Villa

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers believes his team "deserved to win"after drawing 1-1 with Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup. Villa boss Dean Smith had a very different opinion of the semi-final result,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published

'Transfer window crucial for Villa' [Video]'Transfer window crucial for Villa'

The transfer window is crucial to Aston Villa's chances of survival, says former player Lee Hendrie.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Striker makes Premier League demand amid Aston Villa interest - report

Striker makes Premier League demand amid Aston Villa interest - reportAston Villa transfer news | Along with Villa - West Ham United and Wolves have been linked with the Porto striker
Sutton Coldfield Observer

Sport24.co.za | Drinkwater places faith in Villa loan to revive career

Danny Drinkwater's bid to revive his flagging career has seen him move on loan on to Premier League strugglers Aston Villa from Chelsea for the rest of the...
News24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.