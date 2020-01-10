Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Sport24.co.za | 'Universe Boss' Gayle wants 5 more years at the crease

News24 Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
West Indies batting star Chris Gayle has swatted away talk of his impending retirement from cricket, suggesting he wants to be at the crease for at least five more years.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Cricket_Things

All Things Cricket https://t.co/djWQlQQ7Ll | 'Universe Boss' Gayle wants 5 more years at the crease https://t.co/8aQUsCpOyR #cricketthingsSA 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.