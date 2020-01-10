Global  

Tottenham transfer gossip: Harry Redknapp says Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos ‘would set Spurs alight’ in place of injured Harry Kane

talkSPORT Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Harry Redknapp has told talkSPORT he ‘would love’ to see Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos join Tottenham in the January transfer window to fill-in for injured Harry Kane. Spurs fans are urging their club to sign a new frontman this month after talisman Kane was ruled out for FOUR MONTHS with a hamstring injury. The club […]
News video: Tottenham striker Harry Kane set for lengthy spell on the sidelines after injury

Tottenham striker Harry Kane set for lengthy spell on the sidelines after injury 00:46

 Tottenham have announced striker Harry Kane is set for surgery to repair a ruptured tendon in his left hamstring, with the England captain expected to return to training in April. Kane suffered the injury during the 1-0 Premier League defeat at Southampton on New Year’s Day and specialists advised...

Jose Mourinho: Harry Kane's injury is serious [Video]Jose Mourinho: Harry Kane's injury is serious

Jose Mourinho comments confirms that Harry Kane's injury is serious. The England captain suffered a tear in the 1-0 defeat at Southampton on New Year’s Day, although the club have not said what grade..

Mourinho fears bad news on Kane injury, unsure of Eriksen's future [Video]Mourinho fears bad news on Kane injury, unsure of Eriksen's future

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho anticipates bad news on Harry Kane's injury, while admitting he does not know Christian Eriksen's future.

Recent related news from verified sources

Why the SFA punished Celtic star Ryan Christie and not Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos

Rangers star was involved in a similar incident with Christie at Ibrox last season.
Arsenal fans will love what Krzysztof Piatek said amid claims Tottenham transfer is 'agreed'

Arsenal fans will love what Krzysztof Piatek said amid claims Tottenham transfer is 'agreed'Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly close to an agreement for AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek as they search for a replacement for the injured Harry Kane in the...
