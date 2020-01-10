Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Tottenham must ‘break the bank’ and seal Edinson Cavani transfer following Harry Kane injury, says former Spurs striker Darren Bent

talkSPORT Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Tottenham have been told to ditch their strict spending policy and sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani this month following news of Harry Kane’s huge injury blow. Darren Bent has urged his former club to sign a new frontman after Kane was ruled out for FOUR MONTHS with a hamstring injury. And the former White […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Tottenham striker Harry Kane set for lengthy spell on the sidelines after injury

Tottenham striker Harry Kane set for lengthy spell on the sidelines after injury 00:46

 Tottenham have announced striker Harry Kane is set for surgery to repair a ruptured tendon in his left hamstring, with the England captain expected to return to training in April. Kane suffered the injury during the 1-0 Premier League defeat at Southampton on New Year’s Day and specialists advised...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'I hope Harry has three months in peace' [Video]'I hope Harry has three months in peace'

Jose Mourinho plays down the effect of a Tottenham without Harry Kane and says he hopes the injured striker has good time to recover.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:53Published

Alderweireld: Spurs can cope without Kane [Video]Alderweireld: Spurs can cope without Kane

Toby Alderweireld insists Tottenham can cope without injured striker Harry Kane, despite failing to capitalise on a series of opportunities in their loss against Liverpool.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ex-Tottenham striker has transfer message for Spurs over Harry Kane replacement

Ex-Tottenham striker has transfer message for Spurs over Harry Kane replacementDanny Ings scored the only goal as Southampton edged out Spurs at St Mary’s on New Year’s Day - and former Tottenham striker Darren Bent reckons he would be...
Football.london

Tottenham should re-sign Gareth Bale AND get Edinson Cavani to replace injured Harry Kane, says Spurs legend Clive Allen

Tottenham legend Clive Allen has urged club to re-sign Gareth Bale from Real Madrid this month, and claims Edinson Cavani is a ‘better option’ than Krzysztof...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #Football #Transfers #Drivetime Tottenham must ‘break the bank’ and seal Edinson Cavani transfer following Harry Ka… https://t.co/doWqMPTznX 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.