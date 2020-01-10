Tottenham must ‘break the bank’ and seal Edinson Cavani transfer following Harry Kane injury, says former Spurs striker Darren Bent
Friday, 10 January 2020 () Tottenham have been told to ditch their strict spending policy and sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani this month following news of Harry Kane’s huge injury blow. Darren Bent has urged his former club to sign a new frontman after Kane was ruled out for FOUR MONTHS with a hamstring injury. And the former White […]
Tottenham have announced striker Harry Kane is set for surgery to repair a ruptured tendon in his left hamstring, with the England captain expected to return to training in April. Kane suffered the injury during the 1-0 Premier League defeat at Southampton on New Year’s Day and specialists advised...