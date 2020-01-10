Global  

South Africa vs England third Test LIVE: Listen to action from Port Elizabeth as tourists look to build on stunning Cape Town win

Friday, 10 January 2020
England take on South Africa in the third Test of their winter tour next week with the series evenly poised. The Proteas dominated the opening Test at Centurion before a thrilling second clash levelled the series. Opener Dom Sibley and World Cup hero Ben Stokes inspired England to a fine win in Cape Town. Now […]
News video: Joe Root: Ben Stoke is our 'golden nugget'

Joe Root: Ben Stoke is our 'golden nugget' 00:44

 England cricket captain Joe Root holds a press conference after the team's second-Test victory over South Africa. Ben Stokes claimed the last three wickets in the space of 14 deliveries deep into the concluding session of the match as England wrapped up a series-levelling 189-run win in Cape Town.

New law in South Africa allows government to strip refugees of their asylum status [Video]New law in South Africa allows government to strip refugees of their asylum status

A new law passed in South Africa allows the government to strip refugees of their asylum status if they engage in any political activity relating to their home countries. JP Balous, a leader of one..

Beautiful lantern parade lights up streets of Cape Town [Video]Beautiful lantern parade lights up streets of Cape Town

A stunning lantern parade lit up the streets of Cape Town in South Africa on Saturday evening. The community event, which organisers hope will become an annual fixture, saw scores of participants..

Sport24.co.za | Proteas considering Paterson for Test debut in PE

The Proteas are considering handing a Test debut to Dane Paterson for Thursday's third Test against England in Port Elizabeth.
News24

England in South Africa: Tourists secure thrilling second Test victory

England force a dramatic 189-run victory over South Africa late on day five of the second Test in Cape Town to level the series at 1-1.
BBC News Also reported by Independent, Sify, BBC Sport

mykhelcom

myKhel.com .@englandcricket fielding coach Paul Collingwood reveals @JofraArcher, @MAWood33 and @chriswoakes are vying for sta… https://t.co/6S9L9Ex4MN 2 hours ago

KBCCHANNELTV

kbcchanneltv Unwell Root misses England training ahead of third South Africa Test https://t.co/wTWJ9aMLMn https://t.co/Da12l0WVfX 3 hours ago

theagesport

The Age Sport England are set to make the shock decision to select Mark Wood over Jofra Archer for the third Test against South A… https://t.co/0RmHLOYIXY 3 hours ago

Betxchange

Keith Ho Betxchange Cricket: South Africa vs. England Third Test Bet Preview https://t.co/FwQgWhmlpq 5 hours ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Paul Collingwood backs Mark Wood to replace injured James Anderson for England in third South Africa Test… https://t.co/um8CtyBUmK 5 hours ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ England make surprise decision to recall Mark Wood ahead of Jofra Archer for third Test in South Africa… https://t.co/gzNXdCSrtk 7 hours ago

rosheikagrant

Rosheika Grant RT @telecricket: England make surprise decision to recall Mark Wood ahead of Jofra Archer for third Test in South Africa | @scyldberry ht… 7 hours ago

telecricket

Telegraph Cricket England make surprise decision to recall Mark Wood ahead of Jofra Archer for third Test in South Africa |… https://t.co/LeBN4Swpbf 7 hours ago

