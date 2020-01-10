South Africa vs England third Test LIVE: Listen to action from Port Elizabeth as tourists look to build on stunning Cape Town win

Friday, 10 January 2020 ( 6 days ago )

England take on South Africa in the third Test of their winter tour next week with the series evenly poised. The Proteas dominated the opening Test at Centurion before a thrilling second clash levelled the series. Opener Dom Sibley and World Cup hero Ben Stokes inspired England to a fine win in Cape Town. Now […] 👓 View full article

