Here's what Kanhaiya Kumar has to say on Deepika

IndiaTimes Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Taking a dig at the ruling BJP, CPI leader and former JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar on Thursday said actress Deepika Padukone was patriotic when she was an ambassador for a Modi government initiative, but turned anti-national after visiting the university.
 Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari has lashed out at Deepika Padukone over her JNU visit where she was seen standing next to Kanhaiya Kumar during his speech in JNU.

