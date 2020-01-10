Global  

Man Utd open Bruno Fernandes transfer talks after 'dialogue' made between parties

Daily Star Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Man Utd open Bruno Fernandes transfer talks after 'dialogue' made between partiesManchester United have long been linked with a transfer for Bruno Fernandes and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in even more dire need of the Sporting midfielder now
Man Utd to raise funds for Bruno Fernandes if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer demands transfer

Manchester United have revived their transfer interest in Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes as their hunt for a midfielder continues
Daily Star

Man Utd target Bruno Fernandes’ transfer price set by Sporting Lisbon

Man Utd target Bruno Fernandes’ transfer price set by Sporting LisbonSporting Lisbon are willing to sell Manchester United transfer target Bruno Fernandes for lower than his release clause
Daily Star


batey_stuart

Stuart batey 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 RT @DailyStar_Sport: ❗️Manchester United fans, heads up❗️ United open talks with Sporting over Bruno Fernandes transfer https://t.co/v5M… 55 minutes ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport ❗️Manchester United fans, heads up❗️ United open talks with Sporting over Bruno Fernandes transfer… https://t.co/rOZhDmAyUr 1 hour ago

MachesterS

Machester united (shabani)⚽️ RT @DailyStar_Sport: ❗️Manchester United fans, heads up❗️ 🔷 Bruno Fernandes transfer revisited 🔷 United open talks with Sporting 🔷 £60m re… 2 hours ago

cfcnewsfeed

CFC News Feed Dailystar Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool and Arsenal latest as Man Utd open Bruno Fernandes talks https://t.co/2VUB6yEzbn 3 hours ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport ❗️Manchester United fans, heads up❗️ United open talks with Sporting over Bruno Fernandes transfer… https://t.co/Oog8bKItc2 3 hours ago

lizziegraham37

Lizzie Graham RT @SMManUtd: Manchester United 'open talks with Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes' https://t.co/sLbEsg8AFH #mufc 3 hours ago

shakez701

shannon rumble RT @batey_stuart: #mufc Manchester United 'open talks with Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes' https://t.co/QeG7hHgA7D #mufc https:… 3 hours ago

batey_stuart

Stuart batey 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 #mufc Manchester United 'open talks with Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes' https://t.co/QeG7hHgA7D #mufc https://t.co/e4UX1Lr51z 3 hours ago

