Diego Maradona tells full truth behind ‘Hand of God’ and disgust among Argentina team

Daily Star Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Diego Maradona tells full truth behind ‘Hand of God’ and disgust among Argentina teamEngland were cheated out of the 1986 World Cup due to Diego Maradona’s handball and the legendary No10 admits even his Argentina team-mates were left unimpressed
