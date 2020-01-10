Diego Maradona tells full truth behind ‘Hand of God’ and disgust among Argentina team Friday, 10 January 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

England were cheated out of the 1986 World Cup due to Diego Maradona’s handball and the legendary No10 admits even his Argentina team-mates were left unimpressed England were cheated out of the 1986 World Cup due to Diego Maradona’s handball and the legendary No10 admits even his Argentina team-mates were left unimpressed 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Diego Maradona in line to be named Venezuela head coach Argentinian legend Diego Maradona is in line to replace Rafael Dudamel as the head coach of the Venezuela football national team.

Zee News 5 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this