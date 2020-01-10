Docklands [Australia], Jan 10 (ANI): Glenn Maxwell's heroics powered Melbourne Stars to win against Melbourne Renegades by seven wickets in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) here on Friday.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources BBL: Melbourne Stars defeats Melbourne Renegades by 8 wickets Melbourne [Australia], Jan 4 (ANI): Marcus Stoinis starred with the bat as Melbourne Stars defeated Melbourne Renegades by eight wickets in the ongoing Big Bash...

Sify 6 days ago



Maxwell fireworks powers Stars to derby win Australian selectors' decision to overlook Glenn Maxwell for the one-day tour of India is great news for everyone watching the Big Bash League. Everyone, except...

Sydney Morning Herald 3 hours ago





Tweets about this rajeev bhaskar Glenn Maxwell's heroics power Melbourne Stars to a win over Melbourne Renegades https://t.co/TE3NYtnbaV 1 hour ago Devdiscourse Glenn Maxwell's heroics power Melbourne Stars to a win over Melbourne Renegades https://t.co/YMzro1pEZF 1 hour ago