Is This The Year? Clemson seeks first win at North Carolina

Seattle Times Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
A look at the upcoming week around the Atlantic Coast Conference: GAME OF THE WEEKEND Clemson at North Carolina on Saturday. No, neither team is ranked, but the game is the latest chance for the Tigers (7-7, 1-3) to end perhaps the most frustrating streak in college basketball and avoid falling to O-60 all-time at […]
Is This The Year? Clemson seeks first win at North Carolina

Is This The Year? Clemson seeks first win at North CarolinaThis could be the year Clemson finally wins a basketball game at North Carolina
FOX Sports

Simms leads Clemson to 81-70 win over North Carolina State

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — If ever a team needed a win like this, it was Clemson. The Tigers came in having lost six of their past seven and have struggled to close...
Seattle Times

