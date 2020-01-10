3rd T20I Live: Sri Lanka opt to bowl vs India

Jan 10 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of 3rd t20i between India and Sri Lanka on Friday at Pune, India India win by 78 runs India 1st innings Lokesh Rahul...

We dominated the series, admits Shikhar Dhawan after 2-0 win over Sri Lanka India secured a massive 78-run victory in the third T20I match against Sri Lanka here on Friday and consequently, won the series by 2-0 as the first match was...

Zee News 1 week ago Also reported by • News24

