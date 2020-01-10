Global  

3rd T20I Live: Sri Lanka opt to bowl vs India

IndiaTimes Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Stay updated with Times of India to check all the live cricket score updates of India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I.
News video: India vs Sri Lanka: Comfortable 7-wicket win for Men in Blue in 2nd T20

India vs Sri Lanka: Comfortable 7-wicket win for Men in Blue in 2nd T20 03:02

 India notched a comfortable 7-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the 2nd T20I. The hosts won the toss & opted to field first.

Watch: India, Australia prepare for 3-match ODI series [Video]Watch: India, Australia prepare for 3-match ODI series

India and Australia prepared for their 3-match ODI series. The first match will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India will be confident after their recent victory against Lanka. Men in Blue..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:59Published

India Vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: Sanju Samson makes India comeback after waiting for 1637 days [Video]India Vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: Sanju Samson makes India comeback after waiting for 1637 days

Young India wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson made his international comeback after a gap of 1637 days when he was included in the Indian playing eleven for the third and final Twenty20 International..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:39Published


Sri Lanka in India 2020 Scoreboard

Jan 10 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of 3rd t20i between India and Sri Lanka on Friday at Pune, India India win by 78 runs India 1st innings Lokesh Rahul...
Reuters India

We dominated the series, admits Shikhar Dhawan after 2-0 win over Sri Lanka

India secured a massive 78-run victory in the third T20I match against Sri Lanka here on Friday and consequently, won the series by 2-0 as the first match was...
Zee News Also reported by •News24

