Iran denies downing Ukraine plane, asks for proof

Friday, 10 January 2020 () Ali Abedzadeh, head of Iran's national aviation dept addressing a presser denied Western allegations that Iran's missile downed a Ukrainian jetliner that crashed outside Tehran. He called on the US and Canada to share any information they have on the crash, which killed all 176 people. Western leaders said the plane appeared to have been unintentionally hit.
Initial statements from Iran and Ukraine were contradictory, and the cause of the crash remains unclear. The plane’s black box could help, but Iranian... NYTimes.com Also reported by •Reuters •WorldNews
