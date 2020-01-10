Global  

Iran denies downing Ukraine plane, asks for proof

IndiaTimes Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Ali Abedzadeh, head of Iran's national aviation dept addressing a presser denied Western allegations that Iran's missile downed a Ukrainian jetliner that crashed outside Tehran. He called on the US and Canada to share any information they have on the crash, which killed all 176 people. Western leaders said the plane appeared to have been unintentionally hit.
News video: Iran Argues Against The Possibility Of Missile In Ukraine Plane Crash

Iran Argues Against The Possibility Of Missile In Ukraine Plane Crash 01:26

 The U.S and Canada say they believe the plane was accidentally shot down by Iran.

Canada holds vigils for victims of plane crash in Iran [Video]Canada holds vigils for victims of plane crash in Iran

Hundreds of mourners held a candle-light vigil Thursday night in Toronto to remember 176 people killed when a Ukraine-bound plane crashed in Iran.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:50Published

Canada mourns loss of victims in Ukraine plane crash [Video]Canada mourns loss of victims in Ukraine plane crash

Canadians held a candlelight vigil in Ottawa on Thursday to remember the country's 63 people killed in a plane crash in Iran, on a day when the country's prime minister blamed the disaster on the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:52Published


Iran denies 'with certainty' U.S., Canada intel that missile downed Ukraine plane: What we know

Speaking with reporters Friday, Ali Abedzadeh, head of Iran's national aviation department, denied that any missile hit the Ukrainian plane.
USATODAY.com

The Ukraine Plane Crash in Iran: Black Boxes and Other Questions

Initial statements from Iran and Ukraine were contradictory, and the cause of the crash remains unclear. The plane’s black box could help, but Iranian...
NYTimes.com Also reported by •ReutersWorldNews

Rshanaz1980

Rashda Shanaz #FBPE West accuses Iran of downing Ukraine passenger plane, Iran denies https://t.co/EZdh8YSN65 3 hours ago

4Tchat

🇧🇪Tchat 4.0 RT @the_nachiket: "What is obvious for us, and what we can say with certainty, is that no missile hit the plane," Ali Abedzadeh, head of #I… 4 hours ago

the_nachiket

NachikeT KelkaR "What is obvious for us, and what we can say with certainty, is that no missile hit the plane," Ali Abedzadeh, head… https://t.co/sQhqLTRhMb 4 hours ago

delarunwoman

run.woman RT @VyeOne: #UkrainianPlaneCrash Ukraine Ambassador says emphatically “no evidence to confirm or deny Iranian missiles cause of downing t… 5 hours ago

aftabkhracan

سولماز RT @7Dnews: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday January 10th did not exclude the possibility that a missile had downed the Uk… 6 hours ago

