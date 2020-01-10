Global  

Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I

IndiaTimes Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Check live score, ball by ball commentary, cricket scorecard of 3rd T20I between India and Sri Lanka on Times of India
News video: India Vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: Sanju Samson makes India comeback after waiting for 1637 days

India Vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: Sanju Samson makes India comeback after waiting for 1637 days 01:39

 Young India wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson made his international comeback after a gap of 1637 days when he was included in the Indian playing eleven for the third and final Twenty20 International against Sri Lanka in Pune.

Watch: Sri Lanka gear up for 3rd T20I against India [Video]Watch: Sri Lanka gear up for 3rd T20I against India

Sri Lankan cricketers gear up ahead of the third T20I match against India.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:19Published

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister on 2-day visit to India, meets EAM Jaishankar [Video]Sri Lankan Foreign Minister on 2-day visit to India, meets EAM Jaishankar

EAM S Jaishankar met Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena on Thursday. The meeting held at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. Gunawardena is on a two-day visit to India. Earlier, Gunawardena met..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Live Cricket Score: India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I

Stay updated with Times of India for all the live score updates, ball by ball commentary and scorecard of 2nd T20I between India and Sri Lanka
IndiaTimes

IND vs SL: No posters, banners or even placards showing '4' and '6' allowed inside Barsapara Cricket Stadium

The India-Sri Lanka match will see a ban on posters, banners and message boards inside the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.
DNA


htTweets

Hindustan Times RT @HTSportsNews: #INDvSL | A yorker from Navdeep Saini and Kusal Perera is castled for 7, Sri Lanka 26/4 FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES HERE: https:… 3 seconds ago

HTSportsNews

HT Sports #INDvSL | A yorker from Navdeep Saini and Kusal Perera is castled for 7, Sri Lanka 26/4 FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES HERE: https://t.co/KzS2812mpk 8 seconds ago

indiatvnews

India TV #INDvSL 3rd T20I: OUT! Saini removes K Perera for 7. Sri Lanka 26/4 (5.1 overs) against India's (201/6) in Pune.… https://t.co/5sUelZxUFU 10 seconds ago

NadeemA98737897

Nadeem Ahmed RT @CricketNDTV: FOUR! Kusal Perera decides to go over the top, clears the mid-on fielder and collects four runs #INDvSL #INDvsSL LIVE SC… 52 seconds ago

mykhelcom

myKhel.com 11 runs came from that over bowled by Thakur. Sri Lanka - 26/3 in 5 overs. #INDvSL https://t.co/C6weJJDpWG 53 seconds ago

ndtv

NDTV RT @CricketNDTV: FOUR! Angelo Mathews finishes the 5th over with a boundary through midwicket #INDvSL #INDvsSL LIVE SCORECARD: https://t.… 1 minute ago

CricketNDTV

CricketNDTV FOUR! Angelo Mathews finishes the 5th over with a boundary through midwicket #INDvSL #INDvsSL LIVE SCORECARD:… https://t.co/dmwKocPe61 1 minute ago

