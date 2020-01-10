Global  

Cummins feels spinners will play a bigger role in India

Sify Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Sydney, Jan 10 (IANS) All eyes will be on Pat Cummins as far as Australia's bowling is concerned during the series against India, but the team's pace spearhead feels spinners will play a bigger role in the ODI series.
