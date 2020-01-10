Global  

I-League: Real Kashmir hold Punjab to draw at home

Sify Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Srinagar, Jan 10 (IANS) Real Kashmir held Punjab FC to a 1-1 draw in an I-League encounter here on Friday. With the draw, Punjab FC are now placed third on the table with 10 points from seven games. Real Kashmir FC remain eighth with six points from five games.
