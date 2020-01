Crystal Palace have confirmed the signing of Everton striker Cenk Tosun on loan until the end of the season. The Turkey international, 28, has struggled at Goodison Park since joining from Besiktas for £27million in January 2018. Hoşgeldin Cenk!#CPFC — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) January 10, 2020 Tosun is not part of Carlo Ancelotti’s plans […]



