Charles Barkley donates $1 million to Miles College, an HBCU in his native Alabama

USATODAY.com Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
"Inside the NBA" analyst Charles Barkley made the largest donation in the history of Miles College, a HBCU in the former MVP's Alabama.
Recent related news from verified sources

NBA great Charles Barkley donates $1M to Miles College

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Former Auburn University star and NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley can add a new feat to his resume: being the first to donate $1...
Seattle Times

Miles College lands $1M gift from Charles Barkley

NBA Hall of Famer and Alabama native Charles Barkley will donate $1 million to Miles College.  According to WBRC FOX6 News, it is the largest individual gift in...
bizjournals

