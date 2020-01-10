Tottenham vs Liverpool team news: Predicted line-ups with no Harry Kane or James Milner
Friday, 10 January 2020 () Liverpool will be looking to take full advantage of a depleted Tottenham team when they travel to north London on Saturday. The Reds lead second-placed Leicester by 13 points and are unbeaten in the Premier League this season. Jurgen Klopp’s side will be favourites to keep their impressive run going against a Tottenham side without […]
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is pleased with the return with club captain and first-choice goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, which contrasts with his feelings about the loss of Harry Kane to injury. Mourinho declined to answer questions on Kane until he returns from his spell in the treatment room,...