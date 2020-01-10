The Final Whistle Benfica had reportedly agreed a deal in principle for Gedson Fernandes to join West Ham on an 18-month loan but Tot… https://t.co/HWq2V76unA 2 minutes ago

Luke Conlaund RT @Daily_Hotspur: West Ham United fear they will miss out on Gedson Fernandes to #thfc after learning SL Benfica have offered them the mid… 14 minutes ago

Luke Conlaund RT @HotspurRelated: West Ham fear they will now miss out on Gedson Fernandes to #thfc after the Benfica midfielder was offered to the club.… 14 minutes ago

Daily Hotspur West Ham United fear they will miss out on Gedson Fernandes to #thfc after learning SL Benfica have offered them th… https://t.co/hGI0sXgDAI 46 minutes ago

Hiperactivo RT @thespursweb: 📰 | West Ham fear they will miss out on Gedson Fernandes to Tottenham after learning that the Benfica midfielder has been… 47 minutes ago

West Ham United News West Ham fear for Gedson Fernandes deal with Spurs offered chance to hijack move https://t.co/7ScfXKUvS1 https://t.co/OsayzBh28N 53 minutes ago

Totenham Hostpur News West Ham fear for Gedson Fernandes deal with Spurs offered chance to hijack move https://t.co/hgLsrIWETm https://t.co/w8V9NsWx1Q 53 minutes ago