West Ham fear for Gedson Fernandes deal with Spurs offered chance to hijack move
Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Benfica had reportedly agreed a deal in principle for Gedson Fernandes to join West Ham on an 18-month loan but Tottenham could snatch the transfer target at the last minute
Recent related videos from verified sources
Fernandes to West Ham - the latest
The Transfer Talk panel provide an update on West Ham's chase for Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:45Published
Moyes hints at Fernandes move
David Moyes is asked about whether West Ham are in talks with Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:39Published
