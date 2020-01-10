Global  

West Ham fear for Gedson Fernandes deal with Spurs offered chance to hijack move

Daily Star Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Benfica had reportedly agreed a deal in principle for Gedson Fernandes to join West Ham on an 18-month loan but Tottenham could snatch the transfer target at the last minute
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Chelsea set to be West Ham to Fernandes?

Chelsea set to be West Ham to Fernandes? 01:46

 The Transfer Show reveals why West Ham target Gedson Fernandes could now end up being signed by their Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Fernandes to West Ham - the latest [Video]Fernandes to West Ham - the latest

The Transfer Talk panel provide an update on West Ham's chase for Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:45Published

Moyes hints at Fernandes move [Video]Moyes hints at Fernandes move

David Moyes is asked about whether West Ham are in talks with Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

West Ham news: Gedson Fernandes transfer latest, Ryan Fredericks update, Chris Wilder's warning

West Ham news: Gedson Fernandes transfer latest, Ryan Fredericks update, Chris Wilder's warningWest Ham travel to face Sheffield United in the Premier League this evening, with the Hammers closing in on their first signing of the January transfer window
Football.london

Man Utd face Gedson Fernandes transfer blow as West Ham discuss 18-month loan

Manchester United have been heavily linked with a move for Gedson Fernandes but West Ham have entered talks with Benfica over a potential loan deal
Daily Star

finalwhi

The Final Whistle Benfica had reportedly agreed a deal in principle for Gedson Fernandes to join West Ham on an 18-month loan but Tot… https://t.co/HWq2V76unA 2 minutes ago

LukeConlaund4

Luke Conlaund RT @Daily_Hotspur: West Ham United fear they will miss out on Gedson Fernandes to #thfc after learning SL Benfica have offered them the mid… 14 minutes ago

LukeConlaund4

Luke Conlaund RT @HotspurRelated: West Ham fear they will now miss out on Gedson Fernandes to #thfc after the Benfica midfielder was offered to the club.… 14 minutes ago

Daily_Hotspur

Daily Hotspur West Ham United fear they will miss out on Gedson Fernandes to #thfc after learning SL Benfica have offered them th… https://t.co/hGI0sXgDAI 46 minutes ago

lopztp

Hiperactivo RT @thespursweb: 📰 | West Ham fear they will miss out on Gedson Fernandes to Tottenham after learning that the Benfica midfielder has been… 47 minutes ago

westhamnews2019

West Ham United News West Ham fear for Gedson Fernandes deal with Spurs offered chance to hijack move https://t.co/7ScfXKUvS1 https://t.co/OsayzBh28N 53 minutes ago

News2019Thfc

Totenham Hostpur News West Ham fear for Gedson Fernandes deal with Spurs offered chance to hijack move https://t.co/hgLsrIWETm https://t.co/w8V9NsWx1Q 53 minutes ago

iron0705

Claret and sky blue RT @JacobSteinberg: West Ham fear they will miss out on Benfica's Gedson Fernandes to ... Tottenham https://t.co/EY1Lj44nXJ #whufc #thfc 54 minutes ago

