Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

ATP Cup 2020: David Goffin dazzles against Nadal, but Spain edges doubles to reach SF

The Sport Review Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Sydney at last welcomed the two best players in the world to the all-or-nothing knock-out stages of the ATP Cup. No2 Novak Djokovic had yet to lose a match during Serbia’s residency in Brisbane, and had even notched up a doubles point with Viktor Troicki in a must-win match against France. Through all four matches, […]

The post ATP Cup 2020: David Goffin dazzles against Nadal, but Spain edges doubles to reach SF appeared first on The Sport Review.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Nadal and Djokovic star as Spain and Serbia make winning starts at ATP Cup

Nadal and Djokovic star as Spain and Serbia make winning starts at ATP Cup• Nadal and Djokovic start new season with satisfying victories • ‘I managed to weather the storm,’ says Serbian It has been six weeks since Rafael Nadal...
WorldNews

Australia reach ATP Cup semis

*Kuala Lumpur:* A dynamic Nick Kyrgios and dogged Alex de Minaur powered Australia into the ATP Cup semi-finals Thursday with an epic 2-1 win over the Tim...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.