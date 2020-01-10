Premier League top scorers: Who has most goals? Who has most assists? Who has most clean sheets?

Friday, 10 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

The race of Premier League Golden Boot is hotting up as games come thick and fast. The award for the top scoring player was shared by three players last season with the Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Liverpool duo Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah all netting 22 times. Meanwhile, former Chelsea star Eden Hazard provided the […] 👓 View full article

