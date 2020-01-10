Global  

FA Cup: FA in talks with BBC and BT Sport to show games previously only available on betting websites

BBC Sport Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
The Football Association says it is in talks with the BBC and BT Sport to show FA Cup games which had previously only been available on betting websites.
