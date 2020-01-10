Global  

Sources: Siakam hopes to return next week

ESPN Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Raptors' forward Pascal Siakam hasn't played since Dec. 18 when he injured his groin but hopes to return to the lineup next week according to sources.
