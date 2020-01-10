Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Roshane Thomas' "one to watch" could be given a chance to impress for West Ham - opinion

Football FanCast Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
ExWHUemployee has suggested that Bernardo Rosa features in West Ham United's matchday squad to face Sheffield United.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Can Anyone Stop Vivianne Miedema? | That's The Tea with Julia Simic & Alisha Lehmann [Video]Can Anyone Stop Vivianne Miedema? | That's The Tea with Julia Simic & Alisha Lehmann

This week, Nicole Holliday is joined by West Ham teammates and housemates Julia Simic and Alisha Lehmann as well as football journalist, Samantha Miller.On the agenda this episode, we talk about the..

Credit: Copa90     Duration: 32:44Published

Premier League match preview: Chelsea v West Ham [Video]Premier League match preview: Chelsea v West Ham

Chelsea play West Ham at home in a Premier League London derby, with the visiting manager under pressure. Manuel Pellegrini will not be buoyed by the fact West Ham have won just one of their past seven..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Manuel Lanzini fails to fire after David Moyes gave him his chance in West Ham's galling loss

Manuel Lanzini fails to fire after David Moyes gave him his chance in West Ham's galling lossHere are our three key talking points from West Ham's 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United on Friday evening at Bramall Lane where the visitors had a late equaliser...
Football.london

Moyes makes 3 changes, Noble returns: Predicted West Ham XI to face Sheffield United - opinion

David Moyes will have some decisions to make ahead of West Ham United's match against Sheffield United on Friday.
Football FanCast


Tweets about this

BladesAddict

Blades Addict Roshane Thomas' "one to watch" could be given a chance to impress for West Ham - opinion | FootballFanCast https://t.co/rwIF6UEQKA 1 week ago

WestHamNewsApp

West Ham News App Football Fancast: Roshane Thomas' "one to watch" could be given a chance to impress for West Ham - opinion… https://t.co/cpqHi5uF33 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.