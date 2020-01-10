Buffalo Bills hire Eric Washington to coach defensive line

Friday, 10 January 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills hired former Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Eric Washington on Friday to become their defensive line coach. Washington has 12 years of NFL coaching experience. His future with the Panthers was uncertain under newly hired coach Matt Rhule. Washington succeeds Bill Teerlinck, who left Buffalo this week to […] 👓 View full article

