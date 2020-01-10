Chris Wilder has agreed a contract extension with Sheffield United which will see him stay at Bramall Lane until 2024. The post Delight for Chris Wilder as Sheffield United boss signs new contract appeared first on teamtalk.com.



Recent related videos from verified sources Moyes’ West Ham ‘a different proposition’ Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder thinks West Ham are now a different proposition under David Moyes ahead of the meeting between the two sides, live on Friday Night Football. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:55Published 1 day ago 'Sharp allowed to decide his own future' Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder says Billy Sharp will be allowed to make his own decision on his future due to the service he has given the Blades over his career. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:34Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Chris Wilder: Sheffield United boss extends his contract until 2024 Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder and his assistant Alan Knill sign new contracts with the Premier League club.

BBC Sport 3 hours ago



Chris Wilder extends Sheffield United contract until 2024 Blades are currently eighth in the Premier League after winning promotion twice in three seasons

Independent 4 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this Blades Addict Delight for Chris Wilder as Sheffield United boss signs new contract | TEAMtalk https://t.co/PT5w8PSS8R 2 hours ago TEAMtalk What a job he is doing... 👏 https://t.co/WT42fcSrIa 3 hours ago