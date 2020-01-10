Global  

Delight for Chris Wilder as Sheffield United boss signs new contract

Team Talk Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Chris Wilder has agreed a contract extension with Sheffield United which will see him stay at Bramall Lane until 2024.

The post Delight for Chris Wilder as Sheffield United boss signs new contract appeared first on teamtalk.com.
 Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville speak to Sheffield United owner Prince Abdullah Bin Mosaad Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, about Chris Wilder's new contract.

Moyes’ West Ham ‘a different proposition’ [Video]Moyes’ West Ham ‘a different proposition’

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder thinks West Ham are now a different proposition under David Moyes ahead of the meeting between the two sides, live on Friday Night Football.

'Sharp allowed to decide his own future' [Video]'Sharp allowed to decide his own future'

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder says Billy Sharp will be allowed to make his own decision on his future due to the service he has given the Blades over his career.

Chris Wilder: Sheffield United boss extends his contract until 2024

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder and his assistant Alan Knill sign new contracts with the Premier League club.
BBC Sport

Chris Wilder extends Sheffield United contract until 2024

Blades are currently eighth in the Premier League after winning promotion twice in three seasons
Independent

