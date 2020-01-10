Global  

Celtic's Ryan Christie guilty of 'brutality' against Rangers' Alfredo Morelos - Scottish FA

BBC Sport Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie grab on Rangers' Alfredo Morelos that led to a two-match ban "was not a reflex action", the Scottish FA concludes.
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Celtic, Rangers need to keep strikers'

'Celtic, Rangers need to keep strikers' 03:24

 Keith Downie and Kris Boyd discuss on Good Morning Transfers why Celtic should keep Odsonne Edouard and Rangers should refrain from selling Alfredo Morelos in January.

Lennon: Celtic very angry over Christie ban [Video]Lennon: Celtic very angry over Christie ban

Neil Lennon says Celtic are 'very angry' after Ryan Christie was handed a two-match ban by the SFA for an incident involving Alfredo Morelos.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:59Published

Gerrard: Morelos can break Celtic duck [Video]Gerrard: Morelos can break Celtic duck

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard backs Alfredo Morelos to break his Old Firm scoring duck against Celtic at Parkhead in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:02Published


Rangers and Celtic in battle for Stoke striker

The battle between Rangers and Celtic for the domination of Scottish football is getting fiercer by the day as Rangers seem to be mounting their most serious...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •Daily Record

Ryan Christie Celtic ban explained as SFA brands Alfredo Morelos incident an 'act of brutality'

The SFA have released the official reasoning behind the decision to hand the midfielder a two-game suspension.
Daily Record

Nokeeroe

Loser92 Celtic's Ryan Christie’sd guilty of 'brutality' against Rangers' Alfredo Morelos - Scottish FA - Oh please. Morelos… https://t.co/gdWTlERgst 5 days ago

alwaysrangers1

Rangers Talk RT @STVSport: Celtic's Ryan Christie was guilty of "an act of brutality", Scottish FA disciplinary papers have revealed. https://t.co/3BtX0… 5 days ago

1690Fc

#Rangers fc#1690🇬🇧 Celtic's gay man Ryan Christie guilty of 'brutality' against Rangers' Alfredo Morelos - Scottish FA https://t.co/uYDCjwLGGB 5 days ago

Deekpatterson72

Derek Patterson 🔴 RT @Rangers_TT: Celtic's Ryan Christie guilty of 'brutality' against Rangers' Alfredo Morelos - Scottish FA #RangersFamily https://t.co/Uax… 5 days ago

Rangers_TT

Rangers Talk Celtic's Ryan Christie guilty of 'brutality' against Rangers' Alfredo Morelos - Scottish FA #RangersFamily https://t.co/Uax6tLHhBx 5 days ago

Celtic_TT

Celtic Talk Celtic's Ryan Christie guilty of 'brutality' against Rangers' Alfredo Morelos - Scottish FA #Bhoys https://t.co/iGCZNZqK7q 5 days ago

Jens1872

𝕁𝕖𝕟𝕤💓⚪💙🅻🅴🆃🆂🅶🅾 So basically RC committed a***offence BBC Sport - Celtic's Ryan Christie guilty of 'brutality' against Rangers'… https://t.co/pgQf4dqmlN 5 days ago

Gaspodesm8

Steve Anderson Grabbing somebody by the***in any sport is not allowed. Shared from BBC Sport - Celtic's Ryan Christie guilty o… https://t.co/u6zSqgpYbU 6 days ago

