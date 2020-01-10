Tottenham vs Liverpool LIVE: Team news, kick-off time and commentary of Premier League clash as Reds aim to extend unbeaten run
Friday, 10 January 2020 () Jose Mourinho’s resumes his rivalry with Liverpool on Saturday evening as Tottenham host the runaway Premier League leaders. Liverpool go into the game without a league defeat since January 3, 2019 – a run that stretches 37 games. Tottenham, meanwhile will be looking to rediscover some form, after starting 2020 with a 1-0 away loss […]
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is pleased with the return with club captain and first-choice goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, which contrasts with his feelings about the loss of Harry Kane to injury...
Liverpool will be looking to take full advantage of a depleted Tottenham team when they travel to north London on Saturday. The Reds lead second-placed Leicester... talkSPORT Also reported by •Independent