Tottenham vs Liverpool LIVE: Team news, kick-off time and commentary of Premier League clash as Reds aim to extend unbeaten run

talkSPORT Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Jose Mourinho’s resumes his rivalry with Liverpool on Saturday evening as Tottenham host the runaway Premier League leaders. Liverpool go into the game without a league defeat since January 3, 2019 – a run that stretches 37 games. Tottenham, meanwhile will be looking to rediscover some form, after starting 2020 with a 1-0 away loss […]
