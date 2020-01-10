Global  

Mookie Betts, Red Sox avoid arbitration with record one-year, $27 million deal

USATODAY.com Friday, 10 January 2020
2018 American League MVP Mookie Betts and the Boston Red Sox avoid arbitration as they agree to a record one-year, $27 million deal.
WBZ News Update For January 7

WBZ News Update For January 7 02:27

 Snow Tonight; 13-Year-Old Accused In Middle School Stabbing; Red Sox Employee Sex Assault Charges; $1 Million To Protect MA Houses Of Worship

Mookie Betts, Red Sox avoid arbitration with record 1-year, $27 million deal


Chicago S-T Also reported by •CBS SportsSeattle TimesCBC.caReutersFOX SportsESPN

Sources: Betts gets record $27M from Red Sox

Mookie Betts, who hit .295 with 29 home runs, 80 RBIs and an AL-best 135 runs scored, reached a record agreement to avoid arbitration by agreeing to a one-year,...
ESPN Also reported by •Seattle TimesCBC.caReutersFOX Sports

AThompson_23

Anthony Thompson RT @BleacherReport: Mookie Betts and Red Sox avoid arbitration, settle for record $27 million, per @BNightengale https://t.co/jpcgJaBiy1 3 seconds ago

SportsTalkChud

Celtics (25-8)☘️, Bruins (24-8-11)🐻; SOTO = GOAT RT @GuyBostonSports: The Red Sox and Mookie Betts have agreed to a record $27 million deal to avoid arbitration, per @BNightengale https://… 7 seconds ago

AThompson_23

Anthony Thompson RT @MLB: Red Sox, Mookie Betts avoid arbitration with a 1-year, $27 million deal, breaking Nolan Arenado's record of $26 million in 2019, p… 13 seconds ago

Misty831996

Misty RT @PeteAbe: Two years in a row the #RedSox avoid arbitration with Mookie Betts. He lands $27 million for 2020, a record for an arbitration… 4 minutes ago

dan__totten

Dan Totten RT @WCVB: MOOKIE STAYING: But even with the deal, the four-time All-Star is still up for free agency after the 2020 season: https://t.co/Je… 4 minutes ago

elviscastelo

elvis castillo RT @PepeBeisbol: RT @Feinsand: Per source, OF Mookie Betts and the Red Sox avoid arbitration, settle for $27 million. That breaks Nolan Are… 5 minutes ago

jack_tonina_

Jack Tonina RT @Feinsand: Per source, OF Mookie Betts and the Red Sox avoid arbitration, settle for $27 million. That breaks Nolan Arenado's arbitratio… 6 minutes ago

Dsalk33

Dylan Salk Report: Mookie Betts, Red Sox Agree to Record $27M Contract, Avoid Arbitration https://t.co/DmSdqjKVYU 7 minutes ago

