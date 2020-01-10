Global  

49ers' first priority: stop Vikings RB Dalvin Cook

FOX Sports Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
49ers' first priority: stop Vikings RB Dalvin CookThe San Francisco 49ers are game planning to stop Dalvin Cook during their playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday.
