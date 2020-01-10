Sheffield United could go up to fifth in the table with a win, but a rejuvenated West Ham Utd stand in their way. The post Sheffield Utd vs West Ham: Follow all the action LIVE with TEAMtalk appeared first on teamtalk.com.



Recent related videos from verified sources The Carlos Tevez Affair West Ham play at Bramall Lane for the first time on Friday Night Football since Carlos Tevez's goals kept West Ham in the Premier League and sent Sheffield United down in 2007. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 03:11Published 13 hours ago Antonio: Massive win for West Ham Man of the match Michail Antonio praised West Ham's 'fire and grit' performance as they took all three points against Southampton at St Mary's. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:46Published on December 14, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Sheffield United vs West Ham, Premier League 2019-20: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch SHU vs WHU Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Sheffield United vs West Ham United Dream11 Team Player List, SHU Dream11...

DNA 14 hours ago



Liverpool vs Sheffield Utd: Follow all the action LIVE with TEAMtalk Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool look to maintain their red-hot form as they host high-flying Sheffield Utd at Anfield. The post Liverpool vs Sheffield Utd: Follow...

Team Talk 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this