Sheffield Utd vs West Ham: Follow all the action LIVE with TEAMtalk

Team Talk Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Sheffield United could go up to fifth in the table with a win, but a rejuvenated West Ham Utd stand in their way.

The post Sheffield Utd vs West Ham: Follow all the action LIVE with TEAMtalk appeared first on teamtalk.com.
News video: Moyes’ West Ham ‘a different proposition’

Moyes’ West Ham ‘a different proposition’ 00:55

 Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder thinks West Ham are now a different proposition under David Moyes ahead of the meeting between the two sides, live on Friday Night Football.

The Carlos Tevez Affair [Video]The Carlos Tevez Affair

West Ham play at Bramall Lane for the first time on Friday Night Football since Carlos Tevez's goals kept West Ham in the Premier League and sent Sheffield United down in 2007.

Antonio: Massive win for West Ham [Video]Antonio: Massive win for West Ham

Man of the match Michail Antonio praised West Ham's 'fire and grit' performance as they took all three points against Southampton at St Mary's.

Sheffield United vs West Ham, Premier League 2019-20: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

SHU vs WHU Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Sheffield United vs West Ham United Dream11 Team Player List, SHU Dream11...
DNA

Liverpool vs Sheffield Utd: Follow all the action LIVE with TEAMtalk

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool look to maintain their red-hot form as they host high-flying Sheffield Utd at Anfield. The post Liverpool vs Sheffield Utd: Follow...
Team Talk

