Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Stephen Jones: We’ve got to land the plane with Dak Prescott deal

Pro Football Talk Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

gd_mildred

Mildred GD you should have known somthing was wrong...Fraud Hoa has sit me out my home they sole my home for 13,000 my home is… https://t.co/Gv8KIZ1UdL 23 hours ago

rhysecup79

Ruby Solomon RT @ForeverCowboys_: Cowboys VP Stephen Jones said today “we’ve got to land the plane and get his deal done” in regards to Dak Prescott’s c… 4 days ago

jawzone

🇮🇱🇺🇸jawzone🇺🇸🇮🇱 RT @jonmachota: Cowboys VP Stephen Jones on @dfwticket said Dallas got “real, real, real close” to getting a contract done with Dak Prescot… 5 days ago

braininthevat

( ͡° ʖ̯ ͡°) RT @jonmachota: Stephen Jones on @1033fmESPN said he’s surprised that the Cowboys don’t have at least one of the two deals done [Dak/Amari]… 5 days ago

berkdahjerk

B RT @JoriEpstein: Stephen Jones tells @dfwticket that Cowboys were "real, real, real close" to Dak Prescott contract extension before season… 5 days ago

PositiveEnerG

B Fojtik Stephen Jones: We’ve got to land the plane with Dak Prescott deal – ProFootballTalk https://t.co/HvS7LUF2zW 6 days ago

daryllman36

[email protected] RT @DamonMarxDMN: Speaking on @dfwticket, Stephen Jones said the Cowboys got really close to reaching a long-term deal with QB Dak Prescott… 6 days ago

MILANFERNANDEZ

MILAN MILAN! ProFootballTalk : Stephen Jones: We&#8217;ve got to land the plane with Dak Prescott deal https://t.co/neByAGx7mj 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.