LSU coach Orgeron’s success fueling Cajun pride on the bayou

Seattle Times Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
LAROSE, La. (AP) — A cardboard likeness of Ed Orgeron, wearing a purple polo with gold LSU lettering, stands in an entertainment parlor at the home of one of his childhood friends. The life-size cutout was displayed a couple years ago at a celebration dubbed “Coach O Day” in the predominantly Cajun south Louisiana community […]
News video: Clemson vs. LSU: College Football National Championship Preview

Clemson vs. LSU: College Football National Championship Preview 01:50

 Clemson vs. LSU: College Football National Championship Preview The college football season will culminate in a showdown at Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans between the nation's two unbeaten teams. The Clemson Tigers (14-0) enter the game as a slight underdog, despite being the reigning...

Oklahoma vs LSU Will Be A Dog Fight [Video]Oklahoma vs LSU Will Be A Dog Fight

Oklahoma Head Coach Lincoln Riley and LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron talk about how their CFP matchup will be a dog fight.

2019 College Football Award Winners [Video]2019 College Football Award Winners

2019 College Football Award Winners. The ceremony took place at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow won the Maxwell and Walter Camp Awards for player of the..

Orgeron's mom: 'Everybody loves him'

LSU coach Ed Orgeron's success is fueling Cajun pride on the bayou. (Jan. 10)
LSU coach Orgeron's success fueling Cajun pride on the bayou

LSU coach Orgeron's success fueling Cajun pride on the bayouCajun pride is surging in the south Louisiana communities where LSU coach Ed Orgeron grew up along the bayou Lafourche
