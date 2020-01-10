Global  

Cricket: ICC investigating 50 corruption allegations after World Cup players reveal fixing approaches

New Zealand Herald Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Cricket: ICC investigating 50 corruption allegations after World Cup players reveal fixing approachesThe head of cricket's anti-corruption unit has revealed that 50 cases of possible wrongdoing are currently under investigation and are acting on intelligence gathered from players at the 2019 World Cup.Ahead of the 20th anniversary...
