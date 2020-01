Friday, 10 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

CHICAGO (AP) — Former U.S. forward Brian McBride has been hired to succeed Earnie Stewart as general manager of the American men's national soccer team. Now 47, McBride had 30 goals in 95 appearances for the U.S. from 1993-2006. He played for Wolfsburg, Columbus, Preston North End, Everton, Fulham and Chicago. He was so popular […]