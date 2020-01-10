Global  

Chiefs’ Chris Jones, Travis Kelce questionable for Texans

Seattle Times Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs could be missing defensive tackle Chris Jones and tight end Travis Kelce when the AFC West champs face the Houston Texans in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs Sunday. Jones was listed on the injury report Thursday after coach Andy Reid said he had “tweaked […]
Ziesel05Matt

Matthew ziesel micheal RT @ChrisRoush_KQ2: Travis Kelce is ACTIVE. He was running routes during warm-ups. The #Chiefs won't have Chris Jones, but I still think t… 1 minute ago

ChiefKingdom89

12-4 AFC WEST CH4MPS RT @ArrowheadPride: One player the #Chiefs listed as questionable will play against the Texans, while another will not. But five of seven… 2 minutes ago

ArrowheadPride

Arrowhead Pride One player the #Chiefs listed as questionable will play against the Texans, while another will not. But five of se… https://t.co/P25kOR4h1W 8 minutes ago

JacobMay316

Jacob May Chiefs DT Chris Jones has been Ruled Out!! For the game against Houston today in the #NFLDivisionalRound He is dea… https://t.co/Af7WQsqSzh 10 minutes ago

SEC_Far_West

SEC Far West RT @HerbieTeope: Chiefs' official list of inactives vs. Texans: DT Chris Jones (calf) CB Morris Claiborne (shoulder) OL Jackson Barton QB… 14 minutes ago

ChrisRoush_KQ2

Chris Roush Travis Kelce is ACTIVE. He was running routes during warm-ups. The #Chiefs won't have Chris Jones, but I still thi… https://t.co/A4vuQV3iUI 28 minutes ago

orion_nwsf

Orion Mikulec BREAKING NEWS : Travis Kelce ---------> IN TODAY Chris Jones ---------> OUT TODAY Texans vs Chiefs could be cl… https://t.co/7aIczBvU7Q 28 minutes ago

Richie59FIFTY

Sarcastic Prick RT @HayleyLewisKSHB: #Chiefs inactives for today’s game vs #Texans are as follows... CB Morris Claiborne DL Chris Jones OL Jackson Barton Q… 28 minutes ago

