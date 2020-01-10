Global  

Sheffield United 1-0 West Ham United: Oli McBurnie's winner sends Blades fifth

BBC Sport Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Oli McBurnie scores the winner as Sheffield United beat West Ham to climb to fifth in the Premier League.
Sheffield United in 5th place after win over West Ham

Oli McBurnie's second-half goal earned Sheffield United a 1-0 home victory over West Ham United to move them up to fifth place in the Premier League on...
Sheffield United vs West Ham, Premier League 2019-20: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

SHU vs WHU Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Sheffield United vs West Ham United Dream11 Team Player List, SHU Dream11...
OffsideRulePod

The Offside Rule FT: Sheffield United 1-0 West Ham Oliver McBurnie’s goal takes #SUFC to 5th place in the #PL table after VAR rule… https://t.co/yElWYyZhuc 11 seconds ago

pppgreat__

PPPGreat RT @OptaJoe: 33% – Three of the nine Premier League games this season to see no shots on target during the opening 45 minutes have involved… 43 seconds ago

pembebiber5

pembe biber 🥇Most Precise and User Friendly Food Intolerance Test ve Use Coupon Code "Pinnertest2020" for $120 OFF… https://t.co/tczobgNRRw 1 minute ago

filletdabitchx

Super Sloshed Girl 🏳️‍🌈👻⚔️💜 RT @gfclouis: West Ham fans wearing Carlos Tevez masks to Sheffield United tonight is quite embarrassing. 1 minute ago

Da_BettingKid

MVP(Most Valuable Picks) RT @AllProDfs1: BOOOOMMMM 🔥🔥🔥 Sheffield United and West Ham U2.5 (-140) 💰💰💰 I just started providing my soccer plays and I already gave o… 1 minute ago

Sortiwa

Sortiwa Sheffield United 1-0 West Ham United: Oli McBurnie's winner sends Blades fifth Oli McBurnie's goal came from the… https://t.co/VGwpQ42lfl 2 minutes ago

sellitinLAGOS

Sell it in LAGOS® 🏛 RT @KaptainMaQ: Goalkeeper 🥅 Martin of West Ham, You came to stamford bridge and became Petr Cech, now at Sheffield United u habe suddenly… 2 minutes ago

RobertM19026935

Robert Madden RT @tansey_99: When you’ve got West Ham V Sheffield United at 8 but you forget to button up your Stoney badge because you an absolute hooli… 2 minutes ago

