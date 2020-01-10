Late VAR drama as defensive howler gifts Sheffield United win vs West Ham to inflict first defeat on David Moyes since Hammers return

Friday, 10 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A defensive howler gifted Sheffield United a 1-0 win over West Ham on Friday night. Hammers goalkeeper David Martin, who replaced the injured Lukasz Fabianski after just 15 minutes, overhit a pass to Fabian Balbuena, which was picked up by John Fleck, who squared the ball to Oli McBurnie for the winner in the 53rd


