Late VAR drama as defensive howler gifts Sheffield United win vs West Ham to inflict first defeat on David Moyes since Hammers return

talkSPORT Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
A defensive howler gifted Sheffield United a 1-0 win over West Ham on Friday night. Hammers goalkeeper David Martin, who replaced the injured Lukasz Fabianski after just 15 minutes, overhit a pass to Fabian Balbuena, which was picked up by John Fleck, who squared the ball to Oli McBurnie for the winner in the 53rd […]
News video: Moyes’ West Ham ‘a different proposition’

Moyes’ West Ham ‘a different proposition’ 00:55

 Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder thinks West Ham are now a different proposition under David Moyes ahead of the meeting between the two sides, live on Friday Night Football.

