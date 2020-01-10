Bucks vs. Kings odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 10 predictions from advanced computer model

The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between the Bucks and Kings. Here are the results:



Recent related news from verified sources Blazers vs. Raptors odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 7 predictions from proven computer model The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between the Blazers and Raptors. Here are the results:

CBS Sports 4 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this