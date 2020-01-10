Pacers' Warren, Heat's Butler fined for altercation

Jimmy Butler and T.J. Warren had to be separated. Warren was ejected. But Butler delivered the final blow with his words after the game.

Butler irate after jawing with Warren: 'He's trash' In the midst of the Heat outscoring the Pacers 38-23 in the third quarter on the way to a 122-108 rout, Jimmy Butler exchanged bumps, words and gestures with...

ESPN 2 days ago Also reported by • CBS Sports

